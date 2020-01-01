28ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

28ºF

Local News

AAA wants you to get home safe on New Year’s Eve with Tow to Go Program

Program for those who didn’t plan ahead

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: AAA, Tow-to-Go Program, Traffic, Safety, News
photo

DETROIT – AAA wants to remind everyone to stay safe this New Year’s Eve by either getting a designated driver, calling a cab or staying with a friend.

The Holiday Tow to Go Program is offered statewide and started on Dec. 20 and ends on Thursday at 6 a.m. You can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

The program offers free confidential rides to AAA members and non-members. The AAA tow truck will transport your vehicle and yourself home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

The tow trucks can only transport up to two people. It’s a safety net for people who did not plan ahead. Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: