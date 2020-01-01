AAA wants you to get home safe on New Year’s Eve with Tow to Go Program

DETROIT – AAA wants to remind everyone to stay safe this New Year’s Eve by either getting a designated driver, calling a cab or staying with a friend.

The Holiday Tow to Go Program is offered statewide and started on Dec. 20 and ends on Thursday at 6 a.m. You can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

The program offers free confidential rides to AAA members and non-members. The AAA tow truck will transport your vehicle and yourself home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

The tow trucks can only transport up to two people. It’s a safety net for people who did not plan ahead. Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather.

Click here to learn more.