Detroit church gives warm meal, gift to those in need on New Year’s Day

DETROIT – People in need were invited to a 2020 New Year’s Day feast, hosted by The Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Detroit.

Green beans, mashed potatoes and beef stew were some of the items on the menu.

“It doesn’t matter, rich, poor, young, old, everyone is welcomed,” Minister S. Scott Hunter said.

Hunter said everyone will get a plate. The event is meant to remind people that they are not alone.

“New Year’s Day and the supposed joy and celebration of the season and all like that, for some people, it’s a pretty lonely time,” Hunter said.

Once people are finished eating they walk into the sanctuary and choose either a scarf or a hat. There are more than 800 pieces of clothing to choose from.

“We call it a ministry,” said Kathleen Baltman, with Winter Warm Project.

The project started 10 years ago with the simple idea of wanting to keep people warm during the winter months.

“One of the women said, ' Wouldn’t it be wonderful if every person coming out of the breakfast had a handmade scarf to wear right now in the winter?' There were three of us there, and we said, ‘OK,'” Baltman said. “We put out the word and thought we’d get about 300 scarves, and we got 1,200.”

This year, there were a little more than 800 scarves and hats that were available for those who needed them.

“They’re all either hand knit, crocheted,” Baltman said.

Each one made with a little love.