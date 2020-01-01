Detroit police search for missing 12-year-old boy who left home without permission

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who left home without permission on New Year’s Eve.

Eric Gayles Jr. was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Prince Hall Drive, police said.

He took out the trash, left home without permission and hasn’t returned, according to authorities.

Officials describe Eric as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 120 pounds. He has black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white pants and black shoes, police said.

Eric is in good physical and mental condition, officials said.

Anyone who has seen Eric or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.