Detroit police seek suspected gunman after attempted sale of shoes turns violent

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, at about 6:30 p.m., a person was attempting to sell shoes near the intersection of Riopelle Street and Seven Mile Road, just east of I-75. Police said the suspect produced a handgun that went off when the victim tried to disarm the gunman. The victim was struck and the suspect fled the location.

The suspected gunman is described as standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and was wearing black gloves.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140.