Woman drives to gas station after being shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A woman drove to a gas station after she was shot early Wednesday, Detroit police said.

Police said the 22-year-old woman was shot at about 3:50 a.m. in the 13600 block of Grand River. She drove to a gas station in the 13500 block of Livernois and called for help.

Police are still searching for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.