Family pleads for answers more than a year after woman killed in Detroit

DETROIT – Someone killed Artinique Mapp in November 2018.

Mapp was 26 when someone gunned her down while she sat in a car in Detroit. Kendal O’Neal, 25, was also killed during the shooting in the 19400 block of Andover Street.

More than a year after her murder, Mapp’s family is pleading for answers.

“I’m tired of everything just keep going around in circles. I’m tired of not getting the answers that you need from police. I’m tired of it just being something that’s just going cold,” Racquel Bailey said.

Bailey described the pain her family has been experiencing since her cousin was killed.

“It’s not been the same at all, her spirit, her smile, everything that she embodied, her protection -- I don’t feel that anymore,” Bailey said.

The family is hopeful that someone will come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.