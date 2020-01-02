Man, woman accused of stealing $1,900 worth of products from Best Buy in Utica

UTICA, Mich. – Officials are searching for a man and a woman accused of stealing nearly $2,000 from a Utica store.

The man and woman in the surveillance picture above walked out of the Best Buy store in Utica with about $1,900 worth of products, according to authorities.

Police didn’t specify when the alleged theft happened.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photo is asked to call Utica polie at 586-731-2345.