Detroit police: Body found in back seat of burned car

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating after an unknown person’s body was found in a burned car late Thursday night on the city’s west side.

Officers responded to the scene on Jan 2., at about 10:15 p.m. in the area of Thatcher Street and Forrer Street.

Upon arrival, the Detroit Fire Department was extinguishing the fire.

After the fire was extinguished, a body of an unknown person was discovered in the rear seat of a Pontiac Grand Prix burned beyond recognition.

No further information at this time. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime please call Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

