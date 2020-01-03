Detroit police chief: Crime is trending downward

DETROIT – In a press conference Friday afternoon Detroit police chief James Craig discussed a downward trend in crime between 2015 to 2019.

Craig was joined by community leaders and activists during the press conference that was held to highlight 2019 year-end crime stats at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters.

Craig noted the following reductions in crime from 2015 to 2019: 7% decrease in homicides; 35% reduction in robberies; 26% reduction in nonfatal shootings; 53% reduction in carjackings, from 500 in 2015 to 234 in 2019; 15% reduction in violent crime; 14% reduction in stolen vehicles and 17% reduction in property crime.

There was also a 12% reduction in sexual assault cases in 2019 compared to 2018, according to Craig.

He said there has been a 41 percent increase in Project Greenlight locations in recent years with 660 across the city today.

Craig added that there were 73 gang related federal convictions last year. There were also 157 shots fired calls in 2018 and only 93 shots fired calls in 2019.

He also recognized the community’s role in helping police stop crime.

“I think it is critically important that we join together as one, and we are going to stop this violence,” Craig said.