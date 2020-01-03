Eastpointe police seek two wanted by other law enforcement agencies

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Eastpointe police are searching for two people wanted by other law enforcement agencies.

The first person, Kareem Tipton, has a warrant for first degree home invasion. He allegedly broke into an occupied home, threatened the resident and stole electronics. He has been evading Eastpointe detectives for months.

Police believe he may be in Detroit, and might have returned to Eastpointe.

The second person, Heidi Bysiorek, has a warrant for felony larceny. She allegedly stole an iPhoneX from the Dollar Tree that the customer in front of her left on the counter. Bysiorek’s last known addresses are in St. Clair Shores and Warren.