Family concerned for safety of Detroit man who left home and never came back

DETROIT – A family is concerned after a Detroit man left home Sunday and never returned.

Ryan Lofton, 31, was last seen by his father at about 10:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of Chene.

Lofton said he was going to a store. He left in a silver 2012 Lincoln vehicle with the license plate number DVD7563. The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side door and passenger rear-view mirror.

Lofton has not been to work since Saturday.

He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. No description of what he was last seen wearing was provided.

He is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.