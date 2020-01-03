Man sleeping in driver’s seat of suspicious pickup in Bruce Township arrested for having loaded gun, police say

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man sleeping in the driver’s seat of a suspicious pickup truck in Macomb County was taken into custody after police found a loaded pistol on the center console, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called around 10:25 p.m. Thursday to a subdivision in Bruce Township for a report of a “suspicious vehicle,” according to authorities.

A 39-year-old Bruce Township man was sleeping in the driver’s seat of the gray Dodge Ram pickup truck, troopers said.

When they spoke with the man, authorities said they found a loaded .380 Sig Sauer pistol on the center console.

Investigators said the man’s concealed pistol license had been suspended and the pistol was not registered to him.

The man was taken into custody, police said. Prosecutors are reviewing the case.