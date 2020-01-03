Man who barricaded himself inside West Bloomfield hotel charged with domestic violence, officials say

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A man who was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a West Bloomfield hotel has been charged with domestic violence, officials said.

Jeremy Lee King, 37, was arraigned on the domestic violence charge Friday at 48th District Court.

King was arrested Wednesday -- New Year’s Day -- after barricading himself inside the Hampton Inn in West Bloomfield, according to authorities.

The situation began around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, police said. King was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Police haven’t released specific details of what led up to the barricaded situation.

King is being held at the Oakland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. If released, he will be required to wear a GPS tether.