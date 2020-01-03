Michigan Lottery: Detroit woman claims $1M Powerball prize

DETROIT – Listening to motherly advice paid off for a Detroit woman who won $1 million playing Powerball.

Shatarra Johnson, 30, matched the five white balls drawn – 02-04-16-30-46 – in the Dec. 25 drawing to win a $1 million prize. She bought her winning ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 21701 Harper Avenue in St. Clair Shores.

“I was out shopping with my mom, and she kept suggesting I buy a ticket,” said Johnson. “We were passing a 7-Eleven, and even though I was feeling pretty tired, I pulled in and bought a ticket.

“I didn’t think much about it after that. The night of the drawing, I laid down in my bed for the night and I remembered I had a ticket for the Powerball drawing that night. I got out of bed and checked my ticket and with each number I read, I got more excited. When I realized I won $1 million, I was shocked!”

Johnson visited Lottery headquarters Thursday to claim her big prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay off her student loans, take a vacation with her mom, and then save the remainder.

“Winning and knowing I can pay off my student loans takes a lot of stress off me. I’m so glad I listened to my mom!” the player said.