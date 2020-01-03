Southeast Michigan Auto Show comes to Novi

NOVI, Mich. – Normally this time of year we’re talking about the North American International Auto Show, but that show has been moved to the summer. If you still want to go to an auto show though there’s an option in Novi.

Metro Detroiters can grab a sneak peak of new models at the Southeast Michigan Auto Show that’s held in Novi at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Don’t expect to see fancy reveals and concept vehicles though, that will be in the summer. The show still showcases hundreds of models spanning from the exotic and luxury brands to basic economy vehicles.

You can purchase tickets on the auto show’s website or at the box office onsite.

Dates and times:

Friday (Jan. 3): 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday (Jan. 4): 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday (Jan. 5): 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Adults and children 12 and older: $10

Ages 6 to 11: $5

Children 5 and under: Free

