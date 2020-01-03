VIDEO: 2 masked men rob Orion Township gas station at gunpoint

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two men robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint early Tuesday in Orion Township.

Watch surveillance video from the store below.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, two men wearing hoodies went into the BP in the 4900 block of S. Baldwin Road just before 1:30 a.m.

One of the men jumped over the counter, while the other man walked around the counter and pointed a gun at the clerk. He demanded money.

Authorities said the men also demanded the woman’s cellphone. She said she didn’t have one, but they saw it on the counter and took it.

The men fled on foot with the phone and cash.

One of the men was wearing a blue hooded jacket and orange work gloves. The other man was wearing a black hooded jacket and blue work gloves. Both men had black masks over their faces.