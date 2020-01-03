VIDEO: Man uses rock to break into Waterford T-Mobile store

WATERFORD, Mich. – Police in Waterford are looking to identify a man who was caught on video breaking into a T-Mobile store in December.

Video shows a man using a rock to break into the Metro by T-Mobile store at 3430 Highland Road on December 18, 2019 at 11:53 p.m. (See video above).

The suspect, wearing a black hoodie and sweat pants with green and white shoes, has a thin build. The suspect used a large rock to break the glass out of the store door and then entered and stole a display phone.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Waterford Police Detective Knapp at (248) 618-6077, or to remain anonymous contact the Tip Line at 248-674-COPS.