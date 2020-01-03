Warren man barricades himself for 5 hours after forcing ex-girlfriend into car at gunpoint, police say

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man barricaded himself inside a home for more than five hours Thursday after he asked his ex-girlfriend to come over and remove her belongings and forced her to drive him to another home at gunpoint when she said she didn’t want to get back together, according to authorities.

Warren police were called Thursday afternoon to a home on Jewett Avenue between Mac Arthur Boulevard and Lorraine Avenue.

Officials said William Speshock, 30, of Warren, contacted his ex-girlfriend and asked her to come to their former shared home to remove her belongings.

When the woman arrived and said she didn’t want to get back together or move back into the home, Speshock got upset, retrieved a handgun from a dresser drawer, held it to her head and made her get into her vehicle, police said.

Speshock made the woman drive them to a home in Eastpointe, officials said. When they arrived, she got out, ran inside the home and called 911, according to authorities.

Speshock drove away from the Eastpointe home in the woman’s vehicle, police said. Officers said they found that vehicle in the garage of the Warren home.

Police made contact with Speshock over the phone. After five and a half hours, officials took him into custody without incident.

“The fact that this suspect was apprehended following a lengthy standoff situation with police, without further incident, is a testament to the outstanding efforts by the Warren Police Department and their negotiations team,” Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. “My office will prosecute this case to the fullest extent under the law based on the heinous nature of this defendant’s actions.”

Speshock is charged with unlawful imprisonment, a 15-year felony; assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony; and two felony firearm violations.

Speshock was arraigned Friday in Warren District Court. he is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.