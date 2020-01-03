WATCH LIVE: Detroit police discuss 2019 year-end crime stats

DETROIT – Detroit police will discuss 2019 year-end crime stats during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Detroit Police Chief James E. Craig will host the press conference at Detroit Police Safety Headquarters at 12 p.m. -- you can watch it live in the video player above.

Last year: WATCH: Detroit police chief discusses 2018 crime stats

A study in April 2019 ranked Detroit as the second-most dangerous big city in the country.

SafeWise analyzed FBI crime data to create the list of big cities. The review website looked at data from 2017 for cities with 300,000 or more people.

According to the study, Detroit has a violent crime rate of 20.57 per 1,000 people and a property crime rate of 45.41 per 1,000 people. Detroit's population was listed as 670,792.

St. Louis topped the list of most dangerous cities, with a population of 310,284 and a violent crime rate of 20.82 per 1,000 and a property crime rate of 60.41 per 1,000.