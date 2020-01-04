ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 4, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Search for 16-year-old girl’s body in Lake Michigan continues
The search for the body of a teen continues after she was swept into Lake Michigan earlier this week.
Toddler dead, mother injured after being found with ‘severe physical trauma,’ Novi police say
A father told police he came home to find his toddler had been killed and his wife severely injured.
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Thousands of mourners chanting “America is the Great Satan” marched in a funeral procession Saturday through Baghdad for Iran’s top general and Iraqi militant leaders, who were killed in a U.S. airstrike.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Slippery Saturday morning, cloudy and chilly
Slippery morning with cloudy and chilly conditions arriving this afternoon.
More Local News Headlines
- Man breaks into home, assaults mother of his children before leading Warren police on chase
- Video shows dog attacking Oakland County Animal Shelter worker before being shot
- Michigan US Rep. Slotkin, ex-CIA analyst, reacts to death of Iran’s Soleimani
- WATCH: Michigan Sen. Gary Peters reacts after US kills Iran’s top general
National News Headlines
- Trump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to ‘stop a war’
- An eye on impeachment, judges weigh House-Trump disputes
- US sending 3,000 more troops to Mideast as reinforcements
World
- 53 dead in landslides, flash floods in Indonesia’s capital
- Australian PM calls up reservists as fire threats escalate
Sports Headlines
- Detroit Lions announce defensive coordinator, offensive line coach stepping away from football
- Here’s who the Detroit Lions will face in 2020
