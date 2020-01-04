36ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 4, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

photo
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Search for 16-year-old girl’s body in Lake Michigan continues

The search for the body of a teen continues after she was swept into Lake Michigan earlier this week.

Toddler dead, mother injured after being found with ‘severe physical trauma,’ Novi police say

A father told police he came home to find his toddler had been killed and his wife severely injured.

Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US

Thousands of mourners chanting “America is the Great Satan” marched in a funeral procession Saturday through Baghdad for Iran’s top general and Iraqi militant leaders, who were killed in a U.S. airstrike.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Slippery Saturday morning, cloudy and chilly

Slippery morning with cloudy and chilly conditions arriving this afternoon.

