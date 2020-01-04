ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 4, 2020

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The search for the body of a teen continues after she was swept into Lake Michigan earlier this week.

A father told police he came home to find his toddler had been killed and his wife severely injured.

Thousands of mourners chanting “America is the Great Satan” marched in a funeral procession Saturday through Baghdad for Iran’s top general and Iraqi militant leaders, who were killed in a U.S. airstrike.

Slippery morning with cloudy and chilly conditions arriving this afternoon.