Detroit police seek missing girl, 12, who was gone when her mother returned home

DETROIT – A Detroit mother said her 12-year-old daughter was gone when she returned home from work.

Richanna Mosley was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Rangoon Street by her mother, who was leaving for work.

Mosley has never been missing before, her mother told police.

She is described as black with a medium complexion. She has black hair that she was wearing in braids. Mosley is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

She was last seen wearing gray leggings and a blue and red shirt. She had an orange and blue backpack with emojis on it.

Police said Mosley is in good physical condition.

Anyone who knows where Mosley may be is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.