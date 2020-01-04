36ºF

Kayaker who died after falling into Michigan river identified as Indiana man

40-year-old Jean Claude Mutabazi pronounced dead Wednesday

AP Wire Service

NILES, Mich. – A man who died after falling from a kayak into a southwestern Michigan river during a New Year’s Day excursion with friends has been identified as an Indiana man.

Niles police say 40-year-old Jean Claude Mutabazi of South Bend was pronounced dead Wednesday after being pulled from the St. Joseph River. Police say Mutabazi was kayaking Wednesday morning with three other men, two of whom also fell into the river and were treated for exposure to cold.

All four men were wearing personal flotation devices. Police said Mutabazi was still wearing his when he was found trapped under a log.

