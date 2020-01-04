MSP investigating racist vandalism on trees in Ortonville
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating after trees in northern Oakland County were found spray-painted with a racial slur and a swastika.
According to authorities, the vandalism was found Dec. 28 on trees on state-owned land near the Ortonville Recreational Area.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 248-584-5740.
