Search for 16-year-old girl’s body in Lake Michigan continues

Wave knocked teen off pier Wednesday

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan, Lake Michigan, Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. – The search for the body of a teen continues after she was swept into Lake Michigan earlier this week.

The Ottawa County dive team used a boat and sonar technology to search for 16-year-old Eliza Trainer. A wave knocked the teen off a pier in Holland State Park Wednesday.

Officials says because of high winds and dangerous lake conditions they have not been able to deploy dive teams until now.

