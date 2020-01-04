Search for 16-year-old girl’s body in Lake Michigan continues
Wave knocked teen off pier Wednesday
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. – The search for the body of a teen continues after she was swept into Lake Michigan earlier this week.
The Ottawa County dive team used a boat and sonar technology to search for 16-year-old Eliza Trainer. A wave knocked the teen off a pier in Holland State Park Wednesday.
Officials says because of high winds and dangerous lake conditions they have not been able to deploy dive teams until now.
