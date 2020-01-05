Ann Arbor police searching for man who robbed BTB Burrito

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery that happened Sunday around 2:30 a.m. at BTB Burrito.

Police say the robber brandished a handgun and robbed the restaurant. He was wearing a gray jacket and a camouflage face mask. The robber fled the scene in an older model silver Malibu.

The robbery is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-763-1131.