Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 5, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Saturday, threatening to hit dozens of targets in the Islamic Republic “very fast and very hard” if it retaliates for the targeted killing of the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Multiple dead in crash involving bus, trucks in Pennsylvania

Multiple people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a tour bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly with snow arriving Sunday

It will be chilly with light snow arriving this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the middle and upper 20s.

