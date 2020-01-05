ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 5, 2020

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Saturday, threatening to hit dozens of targets in the Islamic Republic “very fast and very hard” if it retaliates for the targeted killing of the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Multiple people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a tour bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania, officials said.

It will be chilly with light snow arriving this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the middle and upper 20s.