ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 5, 2020

Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Saturday, threatening to hit dozens of targets in the Islamic Republic “very fast and very hard” if it retaliates for the targeted killing of the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.
Multiple dead in crash involving bus, trucks in Pennsylvania
Multiple people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a tour bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania, officials said.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly with snow arriving Sunday
It will be chilly with light snow arriving this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the middle and upper 20s.
More Local News Headlines
- Winter weather advisory issued for Sanilac County
- ‘It was crazy’ -- Detroit neighborhood in shock after house explodes
- Investigation reveals Novi mother killed toddler with knife before harming herself
- Sterling Heights woman found dead after going missing for days
- Anti-war demonstration held at Campus Martius
National News Headlines
- Protests across US condemn action in Iran and Iraq
- US sends veteran firefighters to battle Australia wildfires
World
- Renovation chief: Notre Dame Cathedral is not saved yet
- Wildfires threaten unique critters on Australian ‘Galapagos’
- Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iran as Trump threatens strikes
- Palestinians face mounting barriers to peaceful protest
Sports Headlines
- Pistons snap three-game losing streak, beat Warriors 111-104
- Here’s who the Detroit Lions will face in 2020
