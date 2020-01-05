Man flees scene with girlfriend after shooting woman Sunday in Detroit

DETROIT – After shooting and injuring a woman Saturday in Detroit a man fled the scene of the crime with his girlfriend, police say.

The shooting unfolded Saturday around 10:10 p.m. in the 10900 block of Shoemaker in Detroit. It started after the victim, a 36-year-old woman, got into an altercation with the shooter, a 47-year-old man. The man pulled out a gun and shot her afterward.

Him and his girlfriend drove off in a white 2002 GMC Sierra. The woman is in stable condition and was treated for a graze wound. Police say the shooter was located and arrested by police in the 5500 block of Fairview in Detroit. A weapon was recovered during the arrest.

Police are still investigating the case and asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.