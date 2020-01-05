Winter weather advisory issued for Sanilac County
Between 2-3 inches of snow expected
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sanilac County until 7 p.m. Sunday with total snow accumulations reaching between 2 to 3 inches.
Slippery road conditions are expected.
