Winter weather advisory issued for Sanilac County

Between 2-3 inches of snow expected

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Snowflake. (Photo: Pixabay)

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sanilac County until 7 p.m. Sunday with total snow accumulations reaching between 2 to 3 inches.

Slippery road conditions are expected.

