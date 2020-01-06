1 killed, 3 others injured in crash along South Boulevard in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A passenger was killed and three other people were sent to a hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in Pontiac.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday an SUV was speeding and went airborne over railroad tracks at South Boulevard and Sanford Street. The vehicle crashed through a fence and into concrete barriers.

Again, the crashed killed a passenger and sent the driver and two others to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this deadly crash.