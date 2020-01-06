34ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

The State Capitol building in Lansing, Mich.
11 new Michigan laws taking effect in 2020

An overhaul of Michigan’s auto insurance system topped the list of new laws in 2019. Here are the top laws of the news year.

Overnight Target store thefts

Three Target stores were hit by thieves early Monday morning in Metro Detroit. The break-ins happened in Allen Park, Woodhaven and Dearborn. Electronics were taken in all cases.

Customer data breach warning

Landry’s Inc., a Houston-based company behind more than 600 restaurants, hotels and casinos in the United States, warned customers about a data breach that could have compromised credit card information.

Weather: Windy with sunshine today

Tuesday will feature a cold front crossing the area with a band of snow showers, possibly mixed with some rain to the south. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius). Here’s the week’s full forecast.

