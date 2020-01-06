ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 6, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
11 new Michigan laws taking effect in 2020
An overhaul of Michigan’s auto insurance system topped the list of new laws in 2019. Here are the top laws of the news year.
Overnight Target store thefts
Three Target stores were hit by thieves early Monday morning in Metro Detroit. The break-ins happened in Allen Park, Woodhaven and Dearborn. Electronics were taken in all cases.
Customer data breach warning
Landry’s Inc., a Houston-based company behind more than 600 restaurants, hotels and casinos in the United States, warned customers about a data breach that could have compromised credit card information.
Weather: Windy with sunshine today
Tuesday will feature a cold front crossing the area with a band of snow showers, possibly mixed with some rain to the south. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius). Here’s the week’s full forecast.
More Local News Headlines
- Suspect due in court after father killed at Roseville bar
- Detroit police seek 3 in connection to deadly shooting near Strasburg, East State Fair
- Dog pulled from rubble of Detroit home explosion expected to recover
- Man whose business is responsible for I-696 contamination heads to prison
National News Headlines
- Protests across US condemn action in Iran and Iraq
- US sends veteran firefighters to battle Australia wildfires
- On short notice, US fast-response force flies to Mideast
- California eyes climate bond to prepare for disasters
Sports Headlines
- Michigan WR Nico Collins staying in school for senior year
- Boqvist, Blackhawks rally past Red Wings 4-2
- Winston-led No. 14 Michigan State tops No. 12 Michigan 87-69
