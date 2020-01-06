Detroit police seek 3 in connection to deadly shooting near Strasburg, East State Fair
DETROIT – Police want to talk to three people in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday on the city’s east side.
The shooting happened Saturday night in the 20000 block of Strasburg Street near East State Fair. A 45-year-old man was fatally shot.
It’s unclear how the three people are connected to the victim.
Anyone with information on this deadly shooting should contact Detroit police or call 800-SPEAK-UP.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.