Local News

Detroit police seek 3 in connection to deadly shooting near Strasburg, East State Fair

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

DETROIT – Police want to talk to three people in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened Saturday night in the 20000 block of Strasburg Street near East State Fair. A 45-year-old man was fatally shot.

It’s unclear how the three people are connected to the victim.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting should contact Detroit police or call 800-SPEAK-UP.

