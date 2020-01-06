Suspect due in court after father killed at Roseville bar

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A man charged in connection with a deadly fight at Dooley’s bar in Roseville is expected in court Monday.

Nolan Baca will face a preliminary hearing to determine if he will stand trial for the deadly shooting of Johnny Owczarski, 37, of Harrison Township.

Baca, 21, of Clinton Township, is charged with second-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Nolan Baca (WDIV)

What happened

Roseville police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Oct. 21 to Dooley’s bar near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and 14 Mile Road. Police said they arrived to find Owczarski dead in the bathroom and Baca detained at gunpoint by a bar patron.

Witnesses told police Owczarski and Baca got into an argument in the bathroom, so Baca pulled out a gun and shot Owczarski.

Johnny Owczarski (WDIV)

“What I was told, he was just using the restroom and the guy just bumped into him and said, ‘Get out of my way,’” said Carlee Wilson, the mother of Owczarski’s 2-year-old son.

Family members said Owczarski was the kind of man who wanted to see others smile, sometimes doing random and ridiculous things just to get a laugh. His brother-in-law was in the bathroom at the time, too. Witnesses said he wrestled the gun away from the shooter.

“I just know that he’s gone and my son will never see his father again,” said Wilson.