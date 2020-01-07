Detroit police seek missing 19-year-old who has mental illness

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who has a mental illness.

Kylee Bezdziecki was last seen Sunday in the 20000 block of Conant Street at about noon. She left the area and hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

Bezdziecki is white with a fair complexion. She has long brown hair and blue eyes, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Police said Bezdziecki is in good physical condition.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP.