New Holland Brewing Co. announces newest Dragon’s Milk Reserve release

HOLLAND, Mich. – The newest Dragon’s Milk Reserve from New Holland Brewing Co. features coconut, toasted hazelnut and chocolate.

The Michigan brewery revealed details about the new 12.5 ABV brew this week. It is aged in rum barrels from Jamaica. The beer is made with 2,500 pounds of coconut, 1,000 pounds of toasted hazelnut and 200 pounds of chocolate.

“The flavors of toasted coconut, hazelnut and chocolate pair amazingly with the sweet and warming flavor notes imparted by the rum barrel,” said Brett VanderKamp, New Holland founder and president.

The beer will be available for purchase and on tap at New Holland’s pubs in Grand Rapids and Holland beginning Jan. 23.

It will be available at stores in the brewery’s distribution network in February.