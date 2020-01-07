Video shows man swerving, crashing car on I-94 during Michigan State Police chase

Michigan State Police released video showing a wild end to a chase on I-94 between Harper Woods and Detroit.

The video shows a driver being pursued by a MSP trooper on Westbound I-94 near Eastwood Drive. The driver swerves through the lanes as the trooper shines a light onto the road.

The driver proceeds to drive up the embankment, back across the freeway, crashing into the median. The passenger door became ajar.

The driver swerved back across the freeway and appeared to try and jump out of the moving vehicle, before jumping back into the driver seat before crashing into the median again.

The driver then bailed from the vehicle and hopped the median in Detroit near Chalmers Avenue. He was caught by officers.

“This driver had some warrants and didn’t want to stop. Lucky no one was hurt, and the bad guy went to jail,” MSP said.

MSP did not release any other information on the incident.

Watch the video below: