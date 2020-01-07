Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 7, 2020
DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.
Joy Road stabbing investigation
There was a stabbing Tuesday morning at the intersection of Joy and Greenfield roads in Detroit. Larry Spruill is reporting live from the scene where officers have been working to figure out what happened. Larry is also talking to neighbors who are frustrated with the crime happening in the area.
More headlines at noon:
- Novi woman charged with premeditated murder after toddler found killed at home
- Fight over someone trying to cut in line leads to shooting at Thunderbowl in Allen Park
- Vinsetta Garage, Berkley fail to reach agreement after years of parking issues
