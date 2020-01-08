ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 8, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
When fire ravaged Michigan’s Thumb region: ‘A demon in the gale’
Two massive fires in the late 1800s caused significant damage in the Thumb -- and around Michigan. Read all about this historical time in Michigan right here.
Factors that help spread the flu: What you need to know
Young children are generally more susceptible to catching the flu, and they can also spread it for a longer period of time. Adults are contagious about 24 hours before symptoms start and for around seven days after. But young children may still be contagious into the second week of the illness.
Weather: Wind chilly Wednesday
Colder air than we’ve seen in quite a while is filtering into the area, and we’ll have highs in the 20s today for the first time since Dec. 11. Here’s the full forecast.
More Local News Headlines
- Eastbound M-14 closed at Ford Road; 1 dead, 4 injured in crash
- Discovery of green substance on I-696 leads to multi-county contamination investigation
- Macomb County girl’s passion for designing clothes for Barbies gets noticed by Mattel
- Clawson dance studio owner to be sentenced for sexual assault of teen student
- Man charged in brutal murder, mutilation of Michigan man will seek insanity defense
National and World News Headlines
- High-stakes decision looms for Trump in showdown with Iran
- Ukrainian airplane crashes near Iran’s capital, killing 176
Sports Headlines
- WATCH: Red Wings fans sing Canadian national anthem when mic goes out
- Zadina’s late goal lifts Red Wings to 4-3 win over Canadiens
- Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya throws down possible dunk of the year
