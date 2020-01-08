25ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

25ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 8, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Christmas, Holidays
The Port Huron fire of 1871 took place on October 8th, 1871. (MSU/Michigan History)
The Port Huron fire of 1871 took place on October 8th, 1871. (MSU/Michigan History) (WDIV)

When fire ravaged Michigan’s Thumb region: ‘A demon in the gale’

Two massive fires in the late 1800s caused significant damage in the Thumb -- and around Michigan. Read all about this historical time in Michigan right here.

Factors that help spread the flu: What you need to know

Young children are generally more susceptible to catching the flu, and they can also spread it for a longer period of time. Adults are contagious about 24 hours before symptoms start and for around seven days after. But young children may still be contagious into the second week of the illness.

Weather: Wind chilly Wednesday

Colder air than we’ve seen in quite a while is filtering into the area, and we’ll have highs in the 20s today for the first time since Dec. 11. Here’s the full forecast.

More Local News Headlines

National and World News Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: