ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 9, 2020

Democratic presidential candidates hold a lead over President Trump in Michigan heading into the 2020 election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. The newly released poll shows where Michigan voters stand on various issues, including Impeachment and voter motivation, as well as potential election matchups heading into the 2020 election cycle. View the results here.

The weather scenario for this upcoming weekend has not changed, and it looks increasingly likely that Southeast Michigan will see a widespread flood event this weekend. Here’s the detailed forecast.