ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 9, 2020

Where Michigan voters stand heading into 2020 election
Democratic presidential candidates hold a lead over President Trump in Michigan heading into the 2020 election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. The newly released poll shows where Michigan voters stand on various issues, including Impeachment and voter motivation, as well as potential election matchups heading into the 2020 election cycle. View the results here.
Weather: Significant flood threat increasing
The weather scenario for this upcoming weekend has not changed, and it looks increasingly likely that Southeast Michigan will see a widespread flood event this weekend. Here’s the detailed forecast.
- Owners of toxic site along Detroit River missed deadline for cleanup plan
- Update expected today on Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Detroit
- UAW President Rory Gamble, who just took over job, under federal investigation
- Man killed in Harper Woods house fire
- House to vote Thursday on curbing Trump actions against Iran
- Iran sends mixed signals as tensions with US ease
- George Perles: A look back at legendary Michigan State coach’s life and career
- Tigers reach $2.8M deal with Fulmer, avoid arbitration
