Detroit police seek man after woman shot during altercation at Coney Island

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a man after a woman was shot Wednesday at a Coney Island.

Police said the man and 22-year-old woman got into a verbal altercation inside the restaurant in the 13600 block of Grand River Avenue at 3:53 a.m. That altercation continued outside.

When the woman tried to leave, the man shot at her, hitting her body. She left the scene and called 911.

Police did not provide a description of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct by calling 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.