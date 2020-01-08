Detroit police seek men who broke into gas station to steal cash, cigarettes, cigars

DETROIT – Police are looking for two men who broke into a Detroit gas station Friday.

Surveillance video shows one of the men using a crowbar to pry open the cash register.

Watch that video below.

Police said the men stole money, cigarettes and cigars from the gas station in the 18700 block of Mack Avenue just before midnight.

The men fled on foot.

Both men are black. One of them is about 5 feet, 7 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs about 170-200 pounds. He was wearing a black face mask, a blue Nike hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

The other man is about 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs about 170-200 pounds. He was wearing a face mask and black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.