Reward offered in search for Pontiac man missing since November

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A $1,000 reward is being offered in the search for a Pontiac man who was last seen on Nov. 28 when he was with his family for Thanksgiving.

Police said Robert Albert Griswold, 51, has schizophrenia, suicidal tendencies and a history of drug abuse. He had sought treatment at at treatment center but checked himself out before Thanksgiving.

Police said he made suicidal statements on the last day he was seen by family members.

Griswold is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pound. He has a bald head. Police said he doesn’t have a cellphone and doesn’t own a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.