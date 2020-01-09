19-year-old dies after being found unresponsive during basic training at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A soldier in training at South Carolina’s Fort Jackson died Wednesday.

According to NBC affiliate WIS, the 19-year-old, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive. Staff members and first responders attempted to help the soldier before they were transported to a hospital, where they died.

The soldier, a member of the Minnesota National Guard, was training with the 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment. According to Facebook, the soldiers were participating in The Forge, the final training event of basic training. During the event, the soldiers spend several days in the field, demonstrating what they have learned.

More than 50 percent of the Army’s soldiers attend basic training at the base.

Circumstances surrounding the soldier’s death have not been revealed. The cause of death is under investigation.