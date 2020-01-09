18ºF

Detroit City Council to discuss amendments to dangerous dog ordinance

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – The Detroit City Council is expected to have a discussion on the Xavier Strickland Amendments to the city’s dangerous dog ordinance next week.

The meeting will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Public Health and Safety Committee.

Citizens who would like to leave comments can click here.

Read the proposed Xavier Strickland Ordinance Amendments below:

