Michigan Rep. leads House effort to limit Presidential military powers

Vocal opponents are calling for peace amid the tensions with Iran.

A Michigan representative introduce legislation Thursday to limit the power of U.S. presidents.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose Rep. Elissa Slotkin for The House War Powers resolution due to Slotkin’s history as an analyst with the Central Intelligence Agency and her experience across several tours in the middle east. Slotkin was the leader of a assessment team in Iraq from 2006 to 2007 and the National Security Council staff’s director for Iraq policy from 2007 to 2009. In 2011, she became an adviser on Middle East policy for the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.

The House War Powers resolution is a part of an opposition to the president’s actions in Iran.

A similar bill is coursing through the Senate.

The Trump Administration claims the attack on Qasem Soleimani was in accordance with the War Powers Resolution under the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Terrorists resolution of 2001

Vice President Mike Pence appeared on the Today Show to emphasize the Trump administration’s isn’t intending to start a war.

Several local religious leaders are unconvinced. Imam Mohammed Ali Elahi, with the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights, wants military and economic attacks to stop. Jill Hardt-Zundel, with the Central United Methodist Church of Detroit, wants the current administration to “step back from the brink of war.”