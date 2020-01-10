Detroit police ask for help locating missing 10-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Isaiah Richardson was last seen on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. while at school in the 18000 block of Huntington, according to police. He never returned home to the 17000 block of Shaftsbury.

Police said Isaiah is a habitual runaway.

Police described Isaiah as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 107 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing his school uniform which is a white polo shirt, blue pants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.