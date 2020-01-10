45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

45ºF

Local News

Speed sign stolen by unknown thieves in Washtenaw County

Thieves fled scene in unknown direction

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Washtenaw County, Crime
A speed measurement sign was stolen by unknown thieves in Washtenaw County, police say.
A speed measurement sign was stolen by unknown thieves in Washtenaw County, police say. (Speed measurement sign)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – An interactive speed measurement sign was stolen by unknown thieves in Washtenaw County, police say.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place between 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. Officers discovered the speed measurement sign was stolen from a utility pole near of E. Willis and Crane roads.

The thieves fled the scene in an unknown direction after stealing the speed sign.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: