Speed sign stolen by unknown thieves in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – An interactive speed measurement sign was stolen by unknown thieves in Washtenaw County, police say.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place between 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. Officers discovered the speed measurement sign was stolen from a utility pole near of E. Willis and Crane roads.

The thieves fled the scene in an unknown direction after stealing the speed sign.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.