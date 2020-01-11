ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 11, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Communities across Metro Detroit brace for damaging floods
Residents in Dearborn Heights, a community that knows flooding all too well, are preparing for the worst. Local 4′s Larry Spruill was live in Dearborn Heights this morning.
Ice Storm Warning issued for parts of Michigan; Widespread power outages expected
An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for parts of Michigan ahead of a dangerous winter storm hitting the state this weekend. The Ice Storm Warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday for parts of Michigan including Oakland County.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dangerous rain, ice storm develops Saturday
Local 4 meteorologist Andrew Humphrey has full details on the winter storm hitting Metro Detroit in this morning’s forecast.
More Local News Headlines
- Man gives pizza delivery driver new vehicle after chasing down stolen car in Port Huron
- Woman tells Wyandotte police she’s been test driving vehicle for ‘a couple of months’
- Fire commissioner: Detroit firefighters who posed in front of burning house for picture will be ‘held accountable’
- Substance that looks like green ooze found on I-696 discovered in Detroit building
- Michigan communities previously devastated by flooding prepare for weekend of heavy rain
- Potentially ‘crippling’ ice storm could knock out power across Michigan
- Winter storm in Michigan: How to prepare for power outages
National and World News Headlines
- Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner
- US experts concerned about Iran’s handling of crash probe
- Andrew Yang won the internet. But can he win a caucus?
- Trump goes out of his way to take a bow, again
Sports Headlines
- Sad data: Detroit had worst calendar year in history of American sports
- The 10 worst Detroit Red Wings seasons in history
- NFL Mock Draft 2020: 3 targets for Detroit Lions in first round
