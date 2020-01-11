52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

52ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local

Communities across Metro Detroit brace for damaging floods

Residents in Dearborn Heights, a community that knows flooding all too well, are preparing for the worst. Local 4′s Larry Spruill was live in Dearborn Heights this morning.

Ice Storm Warning issued for parts of Michigan; Widespread power outages expected

An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for parts of Michigan ahead of a dangerous winter storm hitting the state this weekend. The Ice Storm Warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday for parts of Michigan including Oakland County.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dangerous rain, ice storm develops Saturday

Local 4 meteorologist Andrew Humphrey has full details on the winter storm hitting Metro Detroit in this morning’s forecast.

More Local News Headlines

National and World News Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: