Dearborn Heights residents prepare for possible flooding
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – New information from the Army Corps of Engineers indicates water levels on the Great Lakes started this year higher than last year.
People living in parts of Metro Detroit that are prone to flooding are doing what they can to brace for this weekend’s likelihood of rain.
Watch the video above for the full report.
- ‘Unprecedented’ winter storm hits Southeast Michigan: Here’s what to expect and when
- DTE, Consumers Energy bracing for power outages ahead of weekend storm
- Winter storm in Michigan: Putting this weekend’s ice storm in perspective
- Ice Storm Warning issued for parts of Michigan; Widespread power outages expected
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.