Dearborn Heights residents prepare for possible flooding

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 6, Wayne County, Dearborn Heights, Local, Flooding

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – New information from the Army Corps of Engineers indicates water levels on the Great Lakes started this year higher than last year.

People living in parts of Metro Detroit that are prone to flooding are doing what they can to brace for this weekend’s likelihood of rain.

Watch the video above for the full report.

