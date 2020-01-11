Man steals cellphone, pulls gun on victim during sale in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a man they say stole a cellphone from a man who was selling it to him last month.

Police said the 31-year-old victim posted the phone for sale online. He met up with someone who wanted to buy it in the 20800 block of Plymouth Road at about 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2019.

The victim showed the man the phone. Police said the potential buyer then grabbed the phone and ran north on Burt Road.

Police said that when the victim tried to chase the man, the man pulled a handgun out and pointed it at him before fleeing on foot.

The man is described as black with a dark complexion. He stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He had a goatee and mustache. He was wearing a red hooded jacket with camouflage print on the sleeves, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.