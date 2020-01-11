Northern Michigan man charged with multiple counts of child sexually abusive activity

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. – A Buckley man has been charged with multiple counts of child sexually abusive activity and accosting children.

The parents of a girl reached out to the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post in September of last year and reported that a man was having an inappropriate online relationship with their daughter.

Police said the incidents happened between July and September of last year. The suspect is Cameron Joseph Schopieray, 20, of Buckley. Schopieray is accused of sharing inappropriate photos via Snapchat with the girl and messaging her using Facebook Messenger. Police said several other female victims in the area were identified and came forward.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Schopieray to come forward. You can contact police at 231-779-6040.

Schopieray has been charged with three counts of child sexually abusive activity.

He was released on a PR bond with a GPS monitor and a no contact order with his alleged victims.

He is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Jan. 21 at 9 a.m.